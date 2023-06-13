CRISFIELD, Md.-The City of Crisfield has been awarded a Connected Devices grant through the Office of Statewide Broadband, in partnership with the Somerset County Library
The city says 500 laptops will be distributed to eligible households that provide and of the documentation listed below on a first come, first serve basis starting at the Crisfield Library Summer Reading Kickoff on June 17 from 1-3 pm at 100 Collins Street.
Beginning June 19, laptops will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4:30 pm while supplies remain.
One laptop will be available per household.
Qualifying documentation includes proof of:
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Medicaid
- Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)
- Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit
- Received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year
- Household enrolled in the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) (register at affordableconnectivity.gov)