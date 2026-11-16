CRISFIELD, Md. — Renovations at Crisfield High School and Academy are moving forward, but uncertainty over future state funding has school officials preparing for the possibility of a funding gap during the project's final phases.
The multi-phase project is currently in its third phase. Remaining work includes renovations to the school's main entrance, auditorium and cafeteria.
David Bromwell, superintendent of Somerset County Public Schools, says the state raised concerns about potential funding issues as the project moves toward its final phase.
"There are some concerns, but it's real early in the ball game,” Bromwell said. “But we do have to start putting together plans on the what ifs.”
Bromwell says the school system has been in communication with the Somerset County Council about the potential funding needs. He says he brought those concerns to county officials last week after the state asked the school system to reach out.
"Nothing has come down yet. They're working very hard as we are to make sure we can reach that. But they did ask us to go and communicate with our county council, which I did last week," Bromwell said.
The Maryland Interagency Commission on School Construction tells WBOC the project's costs for the current fiscal year are covered by previously awarded state funding.
However, the commission says the project is expected to require approximately $12 million in state fiscal year 2028. Depending on statewide funding demand, the state could award as little as $2.75 million, potentially leaving Somerset County needing to secure up to $9.25 million locally.
The commission says it cannot determine an actual funding shortfall because the school system has not provided enough information about what local funding it has secured. Any eligible local funding advanced for the state's share of the project could be reimbursed through future state awards.
The next round of state school construction funding awards is expected to be approved in May 2027, with any awarded money becoming available after July 1.
Bromwell says he expects to hear more from the state soon.
"I'm expecting the state to tell us something. Absolutely. In the very near future. If not somewhere early in this legislative session in 2027," Bromwell said.
Keisha Evans, principal of Crisfield High School and Academy, says staff are excited to see the renovations taking shape and hope the remaining work can move forward.
"To see the transition of the high school from old to new and watch the students and all even just walking down the hallways, it's just beautiful," Evans said.
Evans says improvements are already visible around the school, with more work planned if additional state funding comes through.
"The pavement is new, and we're starting to get our lights out back and will be going into the fourth phase with the front lights as well with the auditorium and cafeteria if we get the state funding," Evans said.