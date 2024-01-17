CRISFIELD, MD - The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile Crisfield High School Student today on charges of making threats of mass violence and arson.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a Crisfield High School official informed the School Resource Officer of a potentially dangerous situation yesterday, January 16th, around 7:15 a.m. The official told authorities they had heard several student reports of an individual student threatening violence and who allegedly possessed a gun on a school bus. School officials and the School Resource Officer attempted to find the student in question but learned the suspect was not on campus. The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was notified as the Resource Officer began interviewing possible witnesses.
Detectives then assumed the investigation and identified and located the suspect with a parent at their home. Police say they were able to collect enough evidence from both the school and the student’s home to arrest the juvenile for threatening mass violence. The student was taken to the Sheriff’s Office and a referral was made to the Department of Juvenile Justice with the following recommended charges:
-Threat of Mass Violence
-Threat of Arson
The Sheriff’s Office says they requested to hold the accused juvenile, but that request was denied by the Department of Juvenile Justice. The student was released back into the custody of a parent, according to police.
The Sheriff’s Office goes on to say that they did not find evidence the student had a weapon on school property during yesterday’s evidence. The Sheriff’s Office does also note that the same suspect student was allegedly referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice in 2019 for the following charges:
-Carry a dangerous weapon on school property
-Carry a handgun on the person
-Disturb a school operation
-Resisting arrest