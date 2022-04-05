CRISFIELD, Md. - The mayor and town council are working with an engineering firm to take a closer look at the integrity of the Crisfield City Dock. According to Brian Waller, the Crisfield Director of Operations, the wood under the boards is rotting in some parts of the dock and a further inspection is needed.
“This one is a little more concerning for us, given the fact that this isn't something as simple as it looks like a board was broken or blown off, there is some rot and decay,” Waller said.
Part of the dock, where some boards are loose, is roped off. The other parts of the dock, including the pavilion, are still open to the public. The dock is used daily by boats including the ferries to Smith and Tangier Island. William Bonniwell works at the dock everyday and says the dock plays a key role in Crisfield’s economy.
“I think it would be very important because they thrive on the tourism business and if the tourists come down here and see the dock is all roped off with yellow and they are wondering what's going on and if they go down there and they can't get to the end of it, and they want to do a little fishing or swimming and they are not able too,” Bonniwell said.
According to Waller, inspecting and fixing any issues with the dock is a top priority for the town, especially before the busy tourism season. An inspection could be done in the next few weeks.