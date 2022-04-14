CRISFIELD, Md.- Crisfield police are investigating the attempted abduction of a child late Wednesday afternoon.
Police said that at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the department received a call about a suspect who attempted to abduct a 10-year-old boy in the area of 514 W. Main St. The suspect was described as an older white male wearing a hat and sunglasses.
The suspect was further described as operating a black four-door Dodge pickup truck with possible Massachusetts registration, with the first three numbers of the tag possibly "385." The pickup had blacked-out tinted windows, and a wolf sticker with moon on the rear windshield.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Crisfield Police Department at 410-968-1323.