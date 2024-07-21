REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - President Biden's historic decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race was a political earthquake, and the epicenter was Rehoboth Beach.
He announced via a written statement, while recovering from COVID-19 at his North Shores home.
"Woo hoo!" is how Democrat and longtime Biden supporter Angie Peer reacted.
"I was very happy to hear because as much as I admire President Biden, think he's done a good of job and stuff, he's done his service, time to step down," the South Brunswick, New Jersey resident vacationing in Rehoboth said.
Tenisha Brisbane from Dover was strolling on the Boardwalk, just about a mile from where the President made the announcement. Biden has been in Delaware and U.S. politics for nearly all of Brisbane's life. She believes he made the right decision.
"I was very sad to hear. I hope that he is feeling better from the COVID. And it's devastating for the Democratic party that he's dropping out of the race," she said.
Peer says "America's Summer Capital" was the right place for Biden to make such a monumental announcement.
"I'm glad that you know he's here at Rehoboth and was able to think it through. It's a wonderful place and that's why he's here. I'm glad his family was with him too because it's a pretty big decision," she said.
While Brisbane believes the President's brisk endorsement of his runningmate, Vice President Kamala Harris was the right move.
"As a female African-American I think it would be so super duper exciting, and interesting to bring that to the White House so I'm all for it," Brisbane said.
President Biden was initially expected to leave Rehoboth Beach on Monday. But the Federal Aviation Administration has extended the temporary flight restriction over the area through Wednesday afternoon.