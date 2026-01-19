CRISFIELD, Md. - Officials with the Crisfield Academy & High School have announced an attendance policy change for the upcoming high school varsity girls basketball game in response to a disturbance at a previous match.
According to the Crisfield High Crabbers, the next scheduled girls varsity home game on Jan. 20 will be closed to the public, with only players, coaches, officials, and required school staff cleared for attendance.
The decision follows what school officials referred to as an altercation at the end of a previous home game. What sparked the altercation or who was involved was not specified.
“This temporary measure is being taken to ensure student safety and to reinforce expectations for appropriate behavior at school-sponsored events,” the announcement from the Crisfield High Crabbers official social media page reads.
For more information on how to watch the girls varsity home game on Tuesday, you can visit the Crisfield High Crabbers page here. Delmarva Sports Network will also be streaming the Crisfield High School boys varsity away game on Jan. 20.
The Crisfield High Crabbers thanked families and the community for their understanding and continued support.