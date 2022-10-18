Criticisms Fly At Maryland And Other Watershed States About Cleaning The Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE, Md. - Elected officials and clean water activists gathered during a press conference to discuss the decisions made from last week Executive Council.
Last week, leaders from around the region were called together to discuss why their states are falling behind with federal clean up goals for the Chesapeake bay. But instead of accepting responsibility, environmental leaders say the states dodged taking any blame and falsely touted their clean up efforts. Today, those advocacy groups took a swipe at Maryland for it's lack of accountability.
Criticisms fly by clean water advocates. They want the bay clean and say state leaders need to step up to meet the 2025 goal.
Dean Naujoks with the Potomac Riverkeeper said, "We've seen over an 80 percent drop of enforcement on your Governor Hogan. He pretends he's a champion for the bay, but he's letting all the polluters off the hook. Governor Youngkin, over in Virginia is already declaring 'were not gonna meet the 2025 deadline for the bay clean-up.' He's accepting defeat rather than saying were gonna double down."
Waterman and chairman of Delmarva Fisheries association, Rob Newberry wants the bay cleaned too. But, he feels differently about who they're blaming. "The governor of the state of Maryland, Larry Hogan has done a fantastic job with restoration efforts. It's all about the money. He's put more money into it. I mean you've got projects open, spaces fully funded. You've got the Chesapeake Bay Trust fully funded. Something the other administrations never did. We've got a two million dollar surplus. Let's use some of that money to start cleaning up the bay the right way," says Newberry.
Jack Brooks, who a business partner with J.M. Clayton Seafood in Cambridge, agrees that the bay needs to be cleaned up.
"So you know whatever it takes we certainly are hopeful that they are successful and continue to bring back the bay and the habitat for the bay," says Brooks.
Those clean water advocates are not just looking in the past, they are also looking ahead. They are demanding Maryland's next governor do more to clean up the Chesapeake bay.
Criticisms waiting for results.