ONANCOCK, Va. -- Town leaders in Onancock are considering adding eight crosswalks throughout the town, but the proposed project’s estimated cost is drawing criticism from some residents and business owners.
The proposed crosswalks would be installed along some of the town’s busier roads. The proposal suggests crosswalks across roads like Market Street, North Street, and King Street.
If approved, the town would partner with the Virginia Department of Transportation on the estimated $2 million project, with costs split 80/20 between the state and the town.
Under that arrangement, the town’s share would total about $400,000, or roughly $50,000 per crosswalk. If approved, the town’s portion of the funding would not be paid all at once.
Beverly Ulmer works along Market Street and said it can often be tricky to cross the road.
“It can be dangerous downtown,” Ulmer said. “Even though it's a small town, you still have cars, and you still have people who are looking around cars to get across the street.”
Ulmer said she thinks crosswalks are needed downtown, but said she hopes there can be a compromise on cost.
"I think it's a great idea for the safety of the people here in town, especially downtown," Ulmer said. "I think it'd be great to get some estimates to see if it can be done cheaper."
Other folks in town reacted more strongly to the proposed price.
"That's horrendous," said Mary Clements, who works on Market Street.
Clements said she thinks safer pedestrian crossings are needed, especially during busy events downtown. However, Clements questioned whether the town should spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on the project.
“Perhaps reduce the number of crosswalks to begin with and start specifically with the downtown area and the church areas," Clements said. "I would also like to see some accounting of why it is that high and the overall financial figures, because that really is quite excessive."
Clements also said she does not want to see other town projects delayed in order to pay for the crosswalks.
"The town has put out quite a bit of money recently on some other projects that they're trying to do. There's a lot of water mains and things like that that need to be repaired and cleaned and fixed," Clements said.
Town officials said no final decisions have been made. Town leaders are still reviewing whether the project can fit into the budget and are expected to revisit the proposal at a meeting next month.