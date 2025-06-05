SALISBURY, MD - A 27-year-old woman from Washington, D.C. has been accused of numerous offenses including the on-campus rape, assault, and false imprisonment of a female Salisbury University student earlier this year.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, Salisbury University Police were first contacted in regards to a sexual assault on February 23, 2025 and met with the victim.
The victim told police she had met 27-year-old Ryan Nicole Stubbs, from D.C. and not an SU student, weeks prior while she was walking around campus. The student and Stubbs then began speaking extensively via video chat, according to charging documents.
On February 22, 2025, the victim met Stubbs in Salisbury and brought her back to campus in an Uber, police say. While in the Uber, the victim said Stubbs began touching her despite the victim telling the woman to stop and pushing her away.
Upon arrival at the student’s dorm room, Stubbs then took the victim’s phone, according to charging documents. The victim then claims Stubbs sexually assaulted her.
The police report obtained by WBOC notes that the victim told Stubbs to leave several times in the ensuing hours. The victim told police Stubbs took her student ID without permission to exit and reenter the dorm room to smoke. The two briefly left the room together, according to charging documents, but returned for Stubbs to collect her things and leave. Instead, Stubbs then demanded sex, and again sexually assaulted the victim, according to charging documents.
When the victim refused, Stubbs reportedly threatened “This time I won’t be gentle with it. I will rough you up,” according to court files. “I’m not gonna play with you. This time it’ll get worse.”
The victim told police she called for help, kicked the suspect to make her stop, and banged on the wall to alert other students nearby, but Stubbs continued the assault and the victim’s roommates did not respond.
In the early hours of February 23, Stubbs allegedly assaulted the student a third time, restraining the victim by the neck and squeezing her face.
At about 6 a.m., Stubbs finally returned the student’s phone and told her not to tell anyone what had happened, according to court records. Stubbs would leave the SU campus later that day.
Police say they reviewed SU video surveillance footage which corroborated the student’s description and timeline of events leading up to the assaults. SU electronic security records also showed the student’s ID card being used to access the building at all times described by the victim, according to police.
An arrest warrant for Stubbs was then issued on February 27. Just over three months later, she was arrested on Wednesday, June 4, according to online court records.
Stubbs is currently being held in Wicomico County Corrections Center without bond. She faces 23 charges including:
-1st degree rape under threat of death or serious physical harm (3 counts)
-1st degree rape in connection to a burglary (2 counts)
-2nd degree rape
-2nd degree assault
-4th degree sex offense
-Unauthorized removal of property
-Trespassing
-Displaying the government ID of another person
Each of the five 1st degree rape charges carries a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted. In total, if convicted of the various other charges, Stubbs could face over 120 years.
A Salisbury University spokesperson tells WBOC that University officials are aware of the charges but they are not able to comment during on-going criminal proceedings.