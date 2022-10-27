DAGSBORO, Del. - On a sun-drenched Thursday in Dagsboro the stirring notes of "The Star Spangled Banner" filled the air in Dagsboro.
The occasion - the presentation of a new roof to Sgt. 1st Class Deborah Revel.
Sgt. Revel received a new roof as part of Operation "Raise the Roof," a program of Valor Home, which provides new roofing services to deserving veterans on Delmarva.
Her brothers served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps in 1971. Revel, at the young age of 17, wanted to follow in her brother's footsteps and enlisted that same year in the U.S. Army.
"I just admired and looked up to my brothers and I wanted to be with them and be like them," Revel said.
Joining the Army as a woman in the 70s was an act of courage that caught the attention of Operation "Raise the Roof."
"For us, a woman in the military in the 70s is really moving," said Brian Bauer, president of Valor Home and founder of Operation "Raise the Roof."
Sgt. Revel served in the Army for a total of 24 years. Serving in the Army taught her many important life lessons.
"We're taught to adapt and overcome," Revel said. "You don't sit and dwell about hardships. You figure out ways to fix it and go on."
While in the Army, Revel raised a family, and those military lessons have served her well.
This past year, she has dealt with several challenges. One of her daughters was in the hospital for an extended period, and an unborn child died.
On top of that, her husband passed after a battle with cancer.
"[It was] very difficult. My mom was very strong," said Tammy Orta, one of Sgt. Revel's daughters. "She was there for each person, and she never left anyone's side."
Sgt. Revel's strength in support of her family during the past year was a testament to her strength of character.
"That's what I do, I just - I'd rather take care of someone else than myself, I guess," Revel said.
