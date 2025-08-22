MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a man from Dagsboro, Delaware, on charges of aggravated menacing and felony firearm offenses following an alleged road rage incident on Coastal Highway in Milton.
On August 21st, around 5:57 p.m., troopers responded to Eagle Crest Road near Coastal Highway in Milton after reports of a road rage incident involving a firearm. They learned that the victim was involved in a confrontation on northbound Coastal Highway near Eagle Crest Road with a white Honda Pilot.
During the incident, police say the driver who was later identified as 38-year-old Joshua Vickers, shouted and allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim. Troopers later found Vickers and the Honda at Hudson Fields on Eagle Crest Road and detained him without incident. A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed a 9mm handgun in the glove compartment, along with a 12-gauge shotgun and two .22 rifles.
Vickers was arrested, charged at Troop 7 and released on a $30,100 unsecured bond. He was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Overtaking/Passing on the Right