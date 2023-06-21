miss delaware 2023

Emily Beale, Miss Delaware 2023

DELAWARE- A new Miss Delaware has been crowned.

Emily Beale has won the title of Miss Delaware 2023.

Beale graduated from the University of Delaware in 2018 with a Bachelor’s in marine science. She plans to get a Master's of Science in immunology.

She will be taking over the reins from 2022 winner Grace Otley.

During the state competition, the Dagsboro native took home $12,000 in scholarships.

In total, while competing in the Miss America Organization she won $31,250.

On the Miss Delaware Scholarship Organization page, she is listed as Miss Ocean View.

