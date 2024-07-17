DAGSBORO, DE -- The Dagsboro Town Council is considering an ordinance that would reduce the time permitted to restaurants in the town's highway commercial district to serve alcohol.
The drafted ordinance was introduced at the Dagsboro Town Council meeting on July 15th. It would only allow restaurants in the highway commercial district to serve alcohol between 11:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.
According to town officials, the ordinance is the result of concerns from police regarding unruly and irresponsible behavior, specifically in the La Dama Mexican Restaurant and Bar parking lot.
La Dama owner Bianey Cordoba tells WBOC the ordinance would put her business and livelihood in jeopardy.
"It's really going to affect the restaurant and, of course, the bar, because we depend a lot on that, on the sales," says Cordoba. "Our customers want to stay here longer. It's a possibility that we have to close if that happens."
Cordoba says she hosts a lot of events at the restaurant, and sales thrive after dinner time and late into the night. She doesn't deny incidents happening in the parking lot, but says she can only control what happens inside the restaurant.
"I actually pay for private security when we have private events," says Cordoba. "Outside there's been a couple arguments but that's in the parking lot and everybody leaves. Nothing inside. Nothing in here in the restaurant."
Cordoba says she expressed her concerns to town officials during the meeting.
Others in town like Melissa McCollum aren't convinced a time limit would actually be effective.
"Those people are going to do what they want," says McCollum. "If it's at home or at a bar, they're still going to drink, they're still going to ride out in the car to get something. If it's to a liquor store at 1 o'clock in the morning or somewhere else."
The town is planning to hold a public hearing on the ordinance in September.
Cordoba says in the meantime, she hopes to gain support from the community to keep her doors open.