DAGSBORO, DE -- On Monday, the Dagsboro Town Council is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on an ordinance that would alter the alcohol service time for restaurants and bars in the town's Commercial and Highway Commercial districts.
La Dama Mexican Restaurant & Bar and Delmarva Billiards & Sports Bar, both in the Highway Commercial district, are the only two establishments that would be affected by the change. Currently, under state law, Delaware restaurants and bars can serve alcohol between 8 a.m. - 1 a.m.
However, Dagsboro officials are proposing alcohol sales between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. The proposal is a result of concerns from Dagsboro Police regarding unruly and irresponsible behavior, specifically in the La Dama Mexican Restaurant and Bar parking lot after hours.
Still, Dagsboro Town Councilman Jason Russell says he is not in favor of it. He says the change isn't ideal for the town's future.
"I'd love to see Dagsboro grow and have a very appealing business atmosphere," says Russell. "I feel as though with the proposal that's being worded right now, we're not accomplishing that goal."
Some residents agree, saying tighter alcohol service time regulations is not the answer.
"I don't see what's the point of changing everything," says Chuck Heath. "Everything seems to be fine, and I think change is going to be bad for businesses."
"Two hours might be crucial for businesses," says Jocelyne Firmin. "It might be the timeframe that they make the most money. So, we have to consider the financial burden on them as well."
Councilman Russell says the police department is open to compromise. He believes the town should first look at creating local level penalties to enforce the current state regulations.
There is also a public hearing portion on the topic on the Monday council meeting agenda. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.