Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 19/06 PM 3.2 1.2 0.7 1 NONE 20/06 AM 2.7 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 20/07 PM 2.9 0.9 0.5 1 NONE 21/07 AM 2.3 0.3 0.4 1 NONE 21/08 PM 2.5 0.5 0.2 1 NONE 22/08 AM 1.9 -0.1 0.1 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 19/03 PM 3.3 1.2 0.7 1 MINOR 20/04 AM 2.8 0.7 0.6 1 NONE 20/04 PM 2.9 0.8 0.4 1 NONE 21/04 AM 2.3 0.2 0.3 1 NONE 21/05 PM 2.6 0.5 0.2 1 NONE 22/06 AM 2.1 0.0 0.1 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 19/03 PM 3.5 1.3 1.0 1 MINOR 20/03 AM 2.6 0.4 0.9 1 NONE 20/03 PM 3.0 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 21/03 AM 2.1 -0.1 0.5 1 NONE 21/05 PM 2.7 0.5 0.4 1 NONE 22/04 AM 1.7 -0.5 0.2 1 NONE &&