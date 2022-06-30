DOVER, Del.- DART has announced its bus schedule for the Independence Day holiday weekend.
DART Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 64 will operate on a Sunday schedule, Route 47 will operate on its Saturday schedule, and DART’s Route 305 Beach Connection and Beach Bus services will operate regularly scheduled service. Paratransit will operate complimentary ADA-only service .
DART's 305 Beach Connection provides a ride between Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 5. Fares are $2 per zone; the one-way cash fare is $6 from Wilmington and Middletown, $4 from Dover and Frederica. Riders are encouraged to buy a 3-Zones Daily Pass for $10, which can also be used on all Beach Bus services.
The Beach Bus service operates seven days a week, through Sept. 11, with service to Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City, Md., Millsboro and Georgetown.
Download the DART Pass mobile payment app for quick, contactless and cashless fare payment. For real-time bus information, try the DART Transit app.
SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line will operate on a Sunday schedule on July 4. Additionally, SEPTA has expanded service into the City of Philadelphia for July 2 and 3 on many lines. Please visit http://www.septa.org/for additional details.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, please visit https://dartfirststate.com/or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).