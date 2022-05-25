DOVER, Del.- DART said Wednesday that its Beach Bus service and Route 305 in Sussex County will operate on Memorial Day, with paratransit operating complimentary ADA-only service.
All other DART services in Sussex County - fixed route and paratransit - will not operate.
With the free DART Transit app, riders can plan their trip, view bus stops, get real-time bus information, and see where the bus is along its route. The free DART Pass app allows customers contactless mobile payment options.
DART will offer bus service in New Castle County on Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 64; all routes will operate a Sunday schedule. Route 47 will operate on a Saturday schedule, with Paratransit service operating complimentary ADA-only service.
SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line will operate a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day; see Schedule here.
