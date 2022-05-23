OCEAN CITY, Md.- Organizers of the Oceans Calling Festival on Monday announced the full concert lineup for the three-day event that will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 in Ocean City.
The three-day festival, which is being held in partnership with musicians O.A.R., will feature more than 30 performances on three stages, all on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
The headline acts for Friday, Sept. 30 are Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Dirty Heads, and O.A.R. Also performing that day are Grouplove, Skip Marley, Noah Kahan, Toad The Wet Sprocket, Peach Pit, Johnnyswim, The New Respects, Mihali, and Virginia Coalition.
Saturday, Oct. 1's headline acts include The Lumineers, Cage The Elephant, and Logic. Also performing are Young The Giant, Jimmy Eat World, Allen Stone, Larkin Poe, Wilderado, and Pup Punk.
The headline acts for Sunday, Oct. 2 are Alanis Morissette, Cyndi Lauper, and Sublime With Rome. Additionally performing are St. Paul And The Broken Bones, Tai Verdes, Lawrence, Big Head Todd And The Monsters, The Samples, and a special set by O.A.R. And Friends.
Also making appearances at the festival are Chefs Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine, and Amanda Freitag.
Also making appearances at the festival are Chefs Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine, and Amanda Freitag.