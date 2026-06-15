REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Shoppers at Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach will soon have a new dining option this summer.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to open at the outlet center in August, bringing its popular Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders to Sussex County. The restaurant will occupy a 6,000-square-foot space in the Tanger Seaside section of the outlet center next to Mission BBQ, according to officials with Tanger Outlets.
The location will be the second Dave’s Hot Chicken location in Delaware following last year’s opening in Dover.
“The arrival of Dave’s Hot Chicken highlights our mission to offer top-tier dining choices for guests at Tanger Rehoboth Beach,” said Michele Doucette, marketing director for Tanger Rehoboth Beach. “We know that our shoppers crave fresh options and Dave’s Hot Chicken leads the category in fresh and exceptionally flavorful meals in a bright, colorful atmosphere.”
The new Rehoboth Beach restaurant will be owned and operated by The Integritty Group, which also operates the brand’s Dover location along with five other restaurants throughout the Northeast.
Tanger officials say the new openings continue to strengthen the center’s mix of shopping and dining destinations for visitors to Delaware’s beach region.
A specific opening date in August has not yet been announced.