DOVER, DE - Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first-ever Delaware location in Dover.
A public relations spokesperson said on behalf of the chain the new location is slated to open its doors at 318 North Dupont Highway and will be operated by franchise group TIG Corporation.
“We're excited to bring the hugely popular Dave’s Hot Chicken to Dover and proud to be the franchise partner introducing this bold, spicy brand to the area,” said Pranav Desai, Executive at TIG Corporation. “Locals are in for a treat—the unique flavors and signature heat that built Dave’s fanbase nationwide are finally here in Dover.”
A spokesperson says Dave’s Hot Chicken first began in East Hollywood in 2017 and now boasts 250 locations, with Delaware now poised to be added to that list.
It was not immediately clear when the new restaurant would be open in Dover.