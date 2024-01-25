DELAWARE- Delaware Governor John Carney gave his final budget address in Dover Thursday.
Gov. Carney says his proposed Fiscal Year 2025 budget will strengthen the economy, invest in public schools, support families and the workforce, and protect the environment.
Some highlights of the budget budget include:
- General Fund Operating budget totals $6.07 billion
- Maintains $410.1 million in the Budget Stabilization Fund to manage through forecasted flat revenues in the out years
- Appropriates $91.8 million toward one-time items in a separate supplemental appropriation bill
- Takes continued steps towards providing competitive compensation for state employees
- Moves toward a goal of $60,000 starting salary for new teachers over next four years (Year 1 of the Public Education Compensation Committee recommendations)
- Promotes early childhood education and child care investments
- Increases Opportunity Funding investments for low-income students and English language learners in our schools
- Supports economic development, infrastructure, and safe communities throughout the State
- Continues investments in climate change prevention, clean water, and environmental initiatives
- Adds nearly $200 million for health care cost inflation
Investing in Delaware’s Children
- Invests more than $135 million for early childhood education including $83 million for Purchase of Care and $16 million for the Early Childhood Assistance Program (ECAP)
- Increases Opportunity Funding Investments by $10 million for a total of $63 million
- $45.2 million for increasing public education salaries
- Adds $56.5 million for Student Unit Growth
Protecting Delaware’s Environment for Future Generations
- $7.5 million for electric vehicle infrastructure and clean energy (includes federal funds)
- $24.7 million for shoreline and waterway resiliency (Includes $18 million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; $1.7 million federal grant funding)
- $20 million in Aglands preservation and Open Space
- $32.8 million for clean water initiatives (Total Clean Water $77.4 million with $44.6 in federal funding; restores $13 million for Drinking Water)
Preparing for the Economy of the Future
- $52.5 million for economic development
- $32.5 million for the Strategic Fund, Graduation Lab Space, Site Readiness, and Transportation Infrastructure Fund
- $20 million for the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) and SABRE
Supporting Delaware’s Workforce
- A 2% minimum increase across the board for state employees
- Continued funding for historic wage increase for teachers, reaching the goal of a $60,000 starting salary in four years
- Invests $150 million in state employee health care and other post-retirement employee benefits