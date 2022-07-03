DOVER, Del.- The body of man was found along the shoreline of the St. Jones River in Dover Saturday everning.
Dover Police say that a group of kayakers found the bound around 4 p.m. and called police. The police and along with the help of the Dover Fire Department they were able to removed the body.
There was no obvious signs of trauma noticed at the scene, but the cause of death is unknown. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition.
Identification of the man is pending further examination by the medical examiners office.
If you wish to provide information on this case or other criminal activity, please contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.