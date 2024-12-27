PRIME HOOK BEACH, DE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is investigating whether a number of snow geese found dead in Sussex County Friday may have been victims to a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu.
According to DNREC, multiple geese found sick or dead have been sent to the University of Delaware Poultry Health System to establish if the contagious strain of bird flu played a role in their deaths. The birds, found at Prime Hook Beach in Sussex County, would establish the first confirmed case of the strain in wild birds since May of 2022 on Delmarva if tested positive, according to officials.
Last week, Maryland officials urged poultry farmers to guard against bird flu infections as cases spike across the country.
DNREC asks any waterfowl hunters or those who come across dead or sick birds to use caution. More information on how to respond to coming into contact with a sick wild bird can be found by following these protocols.
Delaware poultry farmers are advised to continue operating under biosecurity protocols for bird flu, and any commercial growers are asked to contact their company if they notice signs of the disease.
Backyard flock owners noticing signs of bird flu should contact the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at 302-698-4507.