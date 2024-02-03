ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, MD– A deceased whale was reportedly discovered on Assateague Island Thursday.
Viewer Bonnie Brady sent WBOC photos of the marine mammal approximately 1.7 miles north of the Assateague State Park lot.
She said the photos were taken at 9:05 a.m. Thursday.
WBOC reached out to Assateague State Park, Maryland Natural Resources Police and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Greater Atlantic Marine Mammal Stranding Network and awaits confirmation of the stranding.
NOAA Fisheries advise the public not to approach stranded marine mammals – but to report stranded animals to the Marine Mammal Stranding Network at (866) 755-6622 from a safe distance of 150 feet.