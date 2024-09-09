SUSSEX CO., DE- Today marks the final day for public comments on a contentious U.S. Wind project proposal that could bring power lines ashore at 3R's Beach, a popular surf-fishing destination in Delaware.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), the project would involve installing power lines about 60 feet beneath the sand at 3Rs Beach, with only new manhole covers visible upon completion.
The proposal has sparked a range of opinions among local residents and beachgoers.
David Engelhardt, a frequent visitor to 3R’s Beach, supports the project, suggesting that the choice of location reflects careful consideration by the project developers and the U.S. government.
"The fact that the people with the capital and the expertise have chosen this location against others tends to indicate this project is less bad than others. After all, this would have been considered by the U.S. government when approving it."
Contrasting views were also voiced by local resident Maggie Baker, who expressed concern over the timing and potential impact of the project.
"I know a lot of people use this beach as well as the North Inlet, which is already under construction because of the storms. We lost that beach all summer. It's just the fact we're going to lose the beach—it’s just not a good idea."
The public comment period closes today, and the mixed reactions reflect ongoing debate about the project's implications for the area’s future.
DNREC plans to review these comments and opinions on the project, and the DNREC Secretary will approve or deny this project by November or December.