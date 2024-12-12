MARYLAND - A deadline for Maryland school districts to submit their "Blueprint for Maryland’s Future" plans to the state has passed, but not every district's plan has been approved by the state, including one on the Eastern Shore.
The state says the Blueprint is a 10-year initiative aimed at implementing a range of education reforms. The Accountability and Implementation Board oversees the process to ensure local districts comply with the state’s plan.
Districts were required to outline how they would address changes to curriculum standards, expand pre-K programs, and increase starting teacher salaries, among other requirements.
As of the November deadline according to state documents provided to WBOC, seven school districts had not received full approval, including Talbot County Public Schools. The district declined a request for an on-camera interview.
Dorchester County Public Schools, however, does have the state's approval. Dr. Jodi Colman, the district’s assistant superintendent and Blueprint coordinator, said creating the plan is a complex and evolving process.
"The plan is put together and has to be submitted. It's been submitted twice," Colman said. "We're looking at having to submit it again at the end of this year with updates. It is definitely a moving target because the plan has changed each time as to what we have to report on."
Colman added that smaller districts face unique challenges in adhering to the Blueprint requirements, particularly given the novelty of the initiative.
"Just the whole Blueprint law and the requirements within it are very difficult and challenging when you don't understand what's coming down the pike and how you're going to have to move that regulation within the law," she said.
The Accountability and Implementation Board is scheduled to meet again next week. They are expected to approve any remaining plans, including a possible submission from Talbot County.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article stated Talbot County Public Schools had not submitted its plan. A TCPS spokesperson tells WBOC its plan has been submitted and is awaiting approval.