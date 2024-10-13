DENTON, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland State Police are investigating a fire that killed a man in Caroline County on Sunday.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says the fire occurred at 22320 Butler Court in Denton. At approximately 2:24pm, the Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Company responded to the location for the report of a shed fire with injuries. State fire officials say 32 firefighters arrived at the scene and controlled the incident within 30 minutes.
A 58-year-old male victim was located just outside the shed, and "subsequently succumbed to his injuries", according to Maryland fire officials. He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death.
While the Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire at this time, they state that the fire did originate within the shed. The shed and its contents were destroyed by the fire. Damages are estimated at $15,000.
As standard operating procedure whenever a fatal fire occurs, fire officials say a joint investigation between the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is being conducted.