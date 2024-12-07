MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly 3-vehicle crash that occurred in Sussex County on Friday.
On December 7th, at approximately 5:56pm, a Ram Promaster was traveling westbound on Coolspring Road in Millsboro when it approached the stop sign at Harbeson Road. At the same time, a Nissan Sentra was heading southbound on Harbeson Road, approaching Coolspring Road. A third vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was traveling northbound on Harbeson Road approaching Coolspring Road.
Police say the Ram failed to stop at the intersection and struck the driver's side of the Nissan. The reason for the failed stop is still under investigation.
According to police, debris from the crash hit the jeep causing minor damage.
The driver of the Nissan, an 86-year-old man from Millsboro, was taken to a local hospital with serious inures. A passenger in that vehicle, a 79-year-old woman from Millsboro, was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Her name is being withheld at this time.
The driver of the Ram, a 29-year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland, suffered minor injuries and refused transport to a hospital, according to DSP.
The driver of the Jeep, a 32-year-old man from Lincoln, Delaware, was not injured.
The incident is still under investigation by the Delaware State Police. Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact DSP at 302-703-3266.