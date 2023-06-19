Deadly Crash In Princess Anne

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Route 13.
According to state police, the crass happened around 5 p.m. on Route 13 near Loretto Road. There is very little information at this time, but authorities have confirmed that someone was killed in the crash.
Identification is pending notification of the victim's family. Maryland State Police say traffic is being rerouted as they investigate.
This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.