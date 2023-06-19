Deadly Crash In Princess Anne

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected through 2 AM Wednesday, then gusting up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 6 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&