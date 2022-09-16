SALISBURY, Md.-An Eden man has died after an early morning car crash in Salisbury.
Deputies were called to the scene at the 26000 block of Riverside Drive just before 8am. They say a tractor-trailer stopped on the roadway and was preparing to unload when a Dodge pickup truck, driven by 55 year old Gordon Caple, hit the back of the trailer.
Caple was transported to Tidal Health where he later died from his injuries. No one else was injured in the crash. Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be involved in the crash.
Police continue to investigate.