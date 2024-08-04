ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA - A deadly house fire that occurred in Greenbush, Virginia on Sunday is under investigation.
On Sunday, August 4th, the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 2000 block of Greenbush Road in Greenbush, Virginia.
Virginia State Police say the house fire resulted in the death of one elderly male. He has been identified by VSP as 92-year-old Melvin Manchester Shelton. Shelton was the only occupant in the home at the time of the fire.
The Fire Chief of Onancock Volunteer Fire Department requested the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to further look into the fire. Virginia State Police say special agents are investigating the incident.