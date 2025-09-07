BLADES, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a three-car crash that killed a driver after they fled an attempted traffic stop in Sussex County.
Delaware State Police say on Sept. 6 around 11 p.m., police attempted to stop a Chevrolet Silverado for a registration violation just outside of Blades on Seaford Rd. They say the car had a tag that expired last February and has been flagged as not valid for operation on public roads.
The driver sped away and entered Blades on Market St. Police say less than a minute after the pursuit began, the driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Market St. They say the Silverado hit a Ford-150 in the southbound left turn lane of Market St, causing the Ford to roll backwards, and hit the Chevrolet Camaro behind it.
Officials say the driver of the fleeing Silverado, a 58-year-old man from Seaford, was not properly restrained and died at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family can be notified.
The driver of the Ford was a 34-year-old man from Laurel and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening conditions. He has since been released.
The driver of the Camaro, a 20-year-old from Delmar, declined medical treatment at the scene.
The road was partially shutdown for five hours while Delaware State Police investigated and cleared the roadway. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information is asked to contact DSP at (302) 703-3264