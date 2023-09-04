Deal Island Skipjack Races: Rebecca T. Ruark Gets 2nd Overall

DEAL ISLAND, Md. - A fleet of historic ships dotted the horizon off Deal Island, today.
Labor day marked the 64th annual skipjack races. One competitor is the oldest skipjack in America. It's the Rebecca T Ruark.
There was plenty of competition on the water. 12 skipjacks set sail, at 9:30 in the morning, once the cannon went off. They sailed the course for an hour and a half. While some ships led the pack by a landslide, others were neck and neck.
During Monday's event there were first time watchers and some that wouldn't miss it for the world.
First time spectator, Jack Lynch says, "I've seen the skipjacks before in the harbor and actuality going up and down the boat but I've never seen them race. so it's gonna be interesting."
Jim Gossip, who watched for the 30th year in a row and volunteers at the Deal Island Skipjack museum says, "This is one of the first years I've been landside. I'm usually on one of the skipjacks. But, I wanted to experience this different perspective on being landside. When that cannon goes off it does give you a rush. There's no question."
But all spectators today watched quietly in awe of the historical ships.
For Captain Wade Murphy III, it was smooth sailing with the Rebecca T Ruark. She has had quite the year after a drunk driver crashed into her and having major repairs done all summer. But Murphy III says she sailed even better.
"The boat did very well. She sails a lot better than it used to for sure. She got second overall and 1st in the working boat class.
A chance to see history on the water.