SEAFORD, DE — Strong wind gusts swept across the Delmarva Peninsula Sunday, in some cases exceeding 70 miles per hour.
The evening storm left a trail of toppled trees, torn trampolines and capsized trashcans.
People spent Monday dealing with the aftermath of the intense winds Monday morning, including Dillion Walker.
"Heard a little boom and the neighbors knock on the door and say the tree fell on your house," Walker said.
The wind downed a tree in the backyard of the home where Walker lives in Seaford, damaging the roof.
"There's a couple little six by ten inch holes," Walker said. "The big one is the big six footer in there."
With snow fall forecasted Wednesday into Thursday, Walker said he did not want to waste any time clearing the roof and temporarily filling the holes to prevent further inside the home.
"It's not like it's the end of the world but it's a problem that needs a solution," Walker said. "Cut it down in pieces and patch it up and hopefully it withstands the snow."
The impact of the winds was felt elsewhere in Seaford. One of two twin pines on Theresa Johnson's property fell, splitting her fence and taking power lines down.
“I’ve never had anything like this happen before, and I was pretty scared but relieved that nobody got hurt,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the response to hear property Sunday after the tree fell into the road was swift.
"They had all the roads blocked off, so that in case they [power lines] snapped, you know, nothing bad happened to anybody," Johnson said. "They were here very quickly, very responsive and worked really hard all evening."
Current predictions expect parts of Delmarva will see up to four inches of snow accumulation Wednesday. Johnson, who used to live in a more remote area of Delaware, said she is concerned for people who may not be able to address the wind damage before more potential winter weather.
"I'm nervous for folks," Johnson said. "If something does fall down and they haven't had a chance to clear what already happened."