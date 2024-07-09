SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Delegate Carl Anderton confirmed Tuesday night he's resigning his position to take a position in Governor Wes Moore's administration.
The confirmation comes after reporting from Maryland Matters that Anderton will become director of rural strategy at the Maryland Department of Commerce.
First elected in 2015, Anderton has represented much of Wicomico County. Previously, he served as Mayor of Delmar, Maryland.
Vacancies in the Maryland House of Delegates are filled by the Governor, who is required to appoint someone recommended by the state central committee of the party currently holding the seat.
In this case, that means the Republican Party of Maryland will be responsible for recommending a name to Governor Moore.