DELAWARE- The General Assembly will no longer reconvene this week to consider legislation related to health coverage changes affecting retired state workers. The State Employee Benefit Committee (SEBC) approved a motion to extend retiree's current Medicare Supplement plan for one year.
The decision comes after a Delaware Superior Court judge ordered a temporary halt to the state’s plans to transition thousands of Medicare-eligible retirees and their dependents to a new, privately managed Medicare Advantage Plan by Jan. 1 2023.
Earlier this year, state officials decided to switch insurance plans for retirees as a cost saving measure.
State retirees believe the new plan, administered by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware, would cause delays in receiving the care they need.
"With the SEBC's action to preserve the current retiree health plan in accordance with last week's court order, there is no longer a need for the General Assembly to meet and consider legislation on this matter. While this is a victory for the many state retirees who expressed legitimate concerns about the switch to Medicare Advantage, we must continue to work to ensure they receive the healthcare they earned through their service to the state of Delaware," said Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola and Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf.
Legislative leaders had planned to reconvene the full General Assembly on Wednesday to add further oversight to the transition process through the creation of a new SEBC subcommittee made up of State retirees, sitting legislators, union representatives, and other state officials, who would monitor insurance company Highmark’s performance during the three-year life of the current contract.
Senate Bill 348 also would have created an ombudsperson in the Department of Human Resources who would have focused specifically on assisting State pensioners with the transition and navigating the benefits under the Medicare Advantage plan.
Consideration of that bill is now being tabled as a result of the SEBC’s vote.
“I was glad the SEBC decided today to take this action,” said House Minority Leader Danny Short. “Maintaining the status quo for 2023 will provide the time needed to more thoroughly consider the situation, address concerns, and collectively make decisions about what comes next.”
"SEBC's decision to extend the current Medicfill Supplement Plan for 12 months was the right call," Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker said. "The additional year will provide state pensioners ample time to have all of their questions answered and ensure they receive the best possible health coverage that they earned through their years of service to the state and our constituents."
While the House will no longer convene on Wednesday, the Senate will hold a previously scheduled special session to consider the confirmation of several Carney Administration nominees.