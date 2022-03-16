REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Safety advocates say Delaware roads are becoming more dangerous and they are urging drivers to slow down. The state launched a safety campaign on Wednesday to curb the number of crashes across the state.
The state says this campaign is needed to bring awareness to the importance of following posted speed limits. I spoke with people in Sussex County who are in favor of drivers slowing down.
Members of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety and law enforcement in Dover want to put an end to deadly accidents. Diagrams were on display showing how deadly the roads have become in each county.
The director of OHS, Kimberly Chesser, says the state must take necessary measures to prevent these tragedies.
“Every life loss on our roadways is a tragedy. We're asking people to please take the responsibility of driving seriously. If you're walking or riding a bicycle, make sure you follow the laws of the road and that you're visible,” says Chesser.
Statistics show 26% of the state’s deadly crashes occurred in Sussex County. Leonard Read walks his dogs everyday but avoids busy roads.
“People don't slowdown in the cars and are driving way too fast. That is a concern and always has been with the number of people that have been hit. Every year we have someone on a bicycle or a pedestrian get hit,” says Read.
OHS says their safety plan will identify safety needs and direct funding to projects that reduce traffic deaths and injuries. Delaware's Office of Highway Safety will enforce its campaign from March 19th to the 27th.
The agency says, so far this year, Delaware is averaging a deadly crash every two days. They hope drivers heed their warnings and slow down.