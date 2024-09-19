DELAWARE - The Delaware State Auditor has issued the first audit of dual employment of government officials within the First State since 2017.
The audit covered government employment in fiscal years 2020-2022 and evaluated the compensation of those appointed or elected within the state also separately employed by the state.
“The issuance of the Dual Employment Audit underscores this office’s commitment to following a process that results in increased transparency and accountability for Delaware,” said Delaware Auditor of Accounts Lydia E. York. “Past Dual Employment audits have been met with scope impairment and incomplete results. This time we decided to change our approach and are now able to present the most thorough and complete Dual Employment Audit report to date.”
Among Delaware entities found in possible violation of the Dual Employment laws were the City of Dover, Delaware General Assembly, Delaware State University, Delaware Technical Community College, Eastside Charter School, and the University of Delaware, according to the Auditor’s office.
On Wednesday, the City of Dover issued a response to the findings, which identified former State Representative and current City Clerk Andria Bennett in violation of the dual employment laws. The report found 33 examples of Bennett present at voting roll calls and committee meetings at the General Assembly during her workweek as City Clerk, raising questions from the Auditor’s Office.
Dover officials, however, argue they were aware of the potential violations and took steps to ensure they were in compliance.
“...[T]he City would like to clarify that it had attempted to address these concerns,” a Dover spokesperson said in response. “In a letter to Auditor York, Council President David Anderson stated that the City possesses records of Ms. Bennett's work hours and highlighted that she accepted a reduced salary in recognition of her dual roles. Ms. Bennett has also meticulously tracked her time to ensure compliance with applicable laws.”
Dover's statement in full can be found here.
According to the Auditor’s office, the University of Delaware argues that it is not subject to the Dual Employment laws, has not complied with past audits, and did not provide full records to the State Auditor. Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long is named as an official with possible coincident time working for the university while also serving in her official capacity.
“This audit is simply about ensuring that employers paying staff with taxpayer dollars have policies in place preventing officials from being paid for two jobs at one time,” said Auditor York. “The Dual Employment law has been in Delaware code since 1986. It is past time that those policies are created and strictly followed. I fully intend to uphold this office’s mandate and continue auditing Dual Employment compliance.”
You can view the full audit and its findings at this link.