KENT COUNTY, Del. - A bill moving through Dover could bring in more than $140 million a year for Delaware by increasing fees on businesses — but some small business owners say the added costs may be difficult to absorb.
Supporters of the House Bill 400 say the additional revenue would help fund state services. However, for many small businesses — especially those still getting established — the proposal is raising concerns.
For Codi Canasa, owner of Agape Body Piercings in Dover, those potential increases are already top of mind.
"Anytime fees are raised for small business that impact small business in particular, it's always going to be a concern," Canasa said.
Seven years into building her business, Canasa says rising costs don’t stay behind the counter.
"Any time our cost goes up, then it absolutely inevitably trickles down to the end user," she said. "I unfortunately can't afford to eat and absorb every single cost that has been raised over the years."
That means customers could ultimately feel the impact as businesses adjust prices to keep up.
Still, not every business owner sees the proposal the same way. Some long-established businesses say they are less concerned about the potential changes.
Beverly Knight, who has owned Knight's Fine Jewelry in Camden for 40 years, says experience and a loyal customer base have helped her adapt over time.
"I feel badly for business owners that are early in business and anyone who's actually trying to start a business," Knight said. "That makes it even more difficult."
Even so, Knight says she’s placing her trust in lawmakers to find the right balance.
"I have to have faith in the representatives that are doing what they're doing to try to keep things right and make it fair," she said.
As the bill moves forward, small business owners across the state are watching closely — weighing how the changes could impact both their operations and their customers.
The measure has already cleared the House and now heads to the Senate for consideration.