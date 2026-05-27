DOVER, Del. - A new bill in Dover could make child care more affordable for thousands of Delaware families by expanding eligibility for the state’s Purchase of Care assistance program over the next five years.
House Bill 387 would gradually raise income eligibility thresholds for the program from 200% of the federal poverty level to 275% by 2031, allowing more moderate-income families to qualify for child care subsidies.
For many parents, finding affordable child care has become a challenge long before tuition bills arrive.
"Childcare is expensive and everywhere has a long waiting list," said one local mother. "I called many places and they all have waiting lists. It's frustrating."
Supporters say the legislation could help parents stay in the workforce while easing the financial strain of rising child care costs.
The bill comes as lawmakers continue searching for ways to address what many call Delaware’s growing child care crisis. According to the legislation, infant care in Delaware averages more than $15,000 annually, while many families earn too much to qualify for assistance but still struggle to afford care.
Daisey Callaway, who owns two child care centers in Dover, said expanding the Purchase of Care program could help more parents remain employed without being overwhelmed by child care expenses.
"The new legislation will allow even more hardworking families to qualify for assistance, helping parents remain in or return to the workforce without the overwhelming burden of unaffordable childcare costs," Callaway wrote in a statement.
While supporting the bill overall, Callaway said providers are also facing financial strain under the current reimbursement system for Purchase of Care payments.
"This delay creates a substantial financial burden," Callaway wrote, explaining providers are often required to cover payroll, rent, utilities, and other operating costs while waiting weeks for reimbursement from the state.
Callaway said timely payments for providers will be key if the legislation is expanded successfully.
"If Delaware truly wants this legislation to succeed and meet the growing needs of working families, it is essential that providers receive timely, predictable payments that allow centers to remain financially stable while continuing to serve the community," she wrote.
The bill is expected to be debated in Legislative Hall as lawmakers, child care providers, and families weigh the potential impact of expanding access to child care assistance across Delaware.