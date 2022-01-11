SEAFORD, Del. - Many business owners in Delaware call it deja vu all over again and many don't like it. Delaware's indoor mask mandate took effect Tuesday morning.
Business owners say they are worried about a 2020 repeat but know it's important to keep everyone safe.
Signs requiring masks to get inside are back at businesses in Delaware. Planet Fitness in Seaford also has signs indoors along with extra masks to pass out to guests.
General Manager, Amanda Reed, says it's back to the way it was.
"With the mask, we know it's not the most exciting thing but, at the end of the day, it's about everyone's health and safety and that's what we prioritize here. I think we'll get to the light at the end of the tunnel here soon," says Reed.
With the indoor mask mandate in place, Bud Jones, the manager of a furniture store, worries people might stop going to stores. He prefers having in-person interactions with his customers.
"We did do business better without the pandemic, being able to shake hands, hug great customers and things of that nature. I would really love for the pandemic to go away and we get back to some sense of normalcy," says Jones.
The manager at Laurel Pizzeria says the indoor mask mandate is nothing new to his business because they never stopped wearing them.
"It's definitely tough because it does make work a little bit hard, especially when it gets busy and it gets a little hot. However, we're all about staying safe. We were really never the type to lose the mask in the first place. We always wanted to keep everyone safe," says Tony Guzman.
While it may be an adjustment, businesses say they are masking up to keep themselves and customers safe.
It's unclear how long the indoor mask mandate will last in Delaware. However, owners are hoping it will not impact their business.