DOVER, DE - The Delaware Capitol Police have identified a suspect in connection with a shots fired complaint that occurred outside of a Kent County family court this morning.
Delaware Capitol Police say that around 9am, an individual in the area of the Kent County Family Courthouse in Dover was targeted by a single gunshot. That gunshot hit the building.
No injuries were reported from the incident. The operations of the family court were not impacted.
Delaware Capitol Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.