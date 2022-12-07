LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time.
"This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
On the occasion of Delaware's 235th birthday, Governor John Carney toured several locations in Sussex County focusing on the state's history, including Stayton Farm.
But to come to such a location, maybe Carney should have come along with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.
"This farm is part of the William Penn Land Grant," said Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse. "It was granted to the family in 1728.
Delaware Colony used to be a part of the Pennsylvania Colony, or Province of Pennsylvania, founded by William Penn. Delaware was separated from Pennsylvania to become its own colony in 1701, but the colonies shared a governor until U.S. independence in 1776. Delaware was the first of the original thirteen English colonies to ratify the U.S. Constitution on December 7, 1787, which earned it the nickname "The First State."
Knowing that his farm has stayed in his family line since then is a little overwhelming to Stayton.
"It's a lot of history to digest, but it's really interesting and it kind of makes you proud to be a part of Delaware," Stayton said.
The Stayton farm was established by the Deputy family, Welsh immigrants who came to the Americans in the 17th Century.
Ninety-eight percent of Delaware's farms are family-owned, and Stayton's daughter-in-law Erin attributes the strength of those farms to the strength of the character of the communities.
"What struck me the most I think about the farmers in Delaware is just how willing everyone is able to step across lines, [such as] political lines, and just help each other when they really need it," Erin said.
So the big question is: Will Grier Stayton keep the farm in the family?
"Yes I am. It will be passed on to the family," he said.