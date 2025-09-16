DELAWARE— A new Delaware law designed to protect four-legged friends was celebrated Tuesday with a ceremonial signing at Brandywine Valley SPCA's Copeland Center for Animal Welfare.
Senate Bill 174, signed by Gov. Matt Meyer in August, directs the Office of Animal Welfare to create and maintain a public list of adults convicted of animal abuse.
A ceremonial signing on Sept. 16 by Governor Matt Meyer brought together state leaders, animal welfare advocates, and community members to celebrate the legislation and a hopeful new future for many animals.
The list, which will be available on the state's website, must be checked by shelters before adopting out pets and will also be accessible to the public. Supporters say the goal is to keep animals out of the hands of abusers while adding transparency and accountability to the adoption process.
Among those at Tuesday's celebration was Ruby Spino, who says she rescued her dog Wink in 2023 after a dogfighting ring was uncovered in Seaford.
"Wink came from a case in Seaford, Delaware, where he was rescued with 19 dogs in total. Three of those dogs were not able to be rehabilitated, but the rest were."
Though Wink lost an eye, Spino says the scars from his past ran much deeper than what could be seen, and his road to recovery wasn't easy.
"Other than being a bait dog, he spent his entire life tied to a tree outside. So he knew nothing about the world other than the fear and pain."
Mike Kaviani, with the Brandywine Valley SPCA, says stories like Wink's are far too common in Delaware.
"For 2023 and 2024, we took in over 2,000 animals who were seized by the Office of Animal Welfare for cruelty conditions."
Chris Motoyoshi with the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare says that reality underscores why Senate Bill 174 was necessary. She says the law is designed to protect animals statewide and hold abusers accountable.
"It will be mandated that shelters check this list before they adopt an animal. And it's also available to the public."
Motoyoshi says the measure serves both as a safeguard for animals and a deterrent against future abuse.
"Something like this that can prevent someone from getting an animal is very important, particularly because we know and studies have shown that people who perpetrate these crimes are likely to do it again."
Kaviani says the legislation is another tool to ensure animals who have endured abuse can finally find safe homes.
"It's another tool for us to utilize, just to make sure that commitment to animals that have experienced whatever they experienced in life, that that next step in life is as safe and happy as possible for them."
Supporters say the law is ultimately about protecting Delaware's most vulnerable pets — giving animals like Wink a chance at a fair and safe future.