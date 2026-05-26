BETHANY BEACH, Del. -- A Delaware chainsaw artist is recreating one of Bethany Beach’s most recognizable landmarks — the Chief Little Owl totem pole — on a smaller scale for a local resident.
The 24-foot totem pole has long greeted visitors entering Bethany Beach and has become a symbol of the coastal community. Now, Felton-based chainsaw artist Josh Miller with Art-N-Saw Carving is carving an 8-foot replica designed to serve as a decoration in a beach house.
Miller said he aimed to closely match the original work, which was created by artist Peter Wolf Toth.
“I wanted to make it look as much like the original one as possible,” Miller said. “Any time you look up to artists, if you can recreate their work and pay honor to them for the work they've done, it's always an honor.”
After about two days of work, the carving already resembles the original landmark.
Miller said recreating the piece is meaningful because of the connection local residents have to the statue.
“A lot of people who know chainsaw carving around here, but might not see it very often, the first thing they think of is the Bethany Beach Chief Little Owl,” Miller said. “It resonates with the locals around here. When you go down to the beach, that's the one thing you see. To live here in Delaware and be the one to duplicate this for a customer, it's an honor.”
The artist said he is finishing the final carving details before allowing the wood to dry for a couple of weeks. After that, he plans to sand and finish the piece.