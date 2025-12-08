REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware senators Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Representative Sarah McBride attended a ribbon cutting of Beebe Healthcare's extended mobile health clinic in Rehoboth Beach today to celebrate securing over 3 million dollars in total federal funding for Beebe Healthcare.
"From expanding Beebe’s mobile health clinic to supporting their work to combat substance use disorders, the federal investments secured by the delegation will help meet patients where they are and create a healthier Sussex County," says Senator Blunt Rochester.
The Delaware federal delegation says the funding will go towards improving community health in Sussex County.
Beebe Healthcare says there are three new additions to their mobile healthcare fleet. A 28-foot Winnebago has been turned into a fully-customized mobile health clinic with an exam room, triage/registration/phlebotomy station, and a wet bath for wound care. A 24-foot extended sprinter van now has an exam room and triage station for smaller locations. A 21-foot sprinter van is now a support vehicle for staff and supplies during outreach events. Beebe Healthcare officials say these new vans will allow the medical team to reach areas where the larger RV cannot go.
“Investing in quality health care across Delaware, especially in our rural communities, remains a top priority for our congressional delegation,” says Representative McBride.
Beebe Healthcare officials say with their mobile healthcare program, they have done over one thousand provider visits and over two thousand nurse visits "delivered in non-traditional settings." They also say they have distributed around 1,300 Naloxone kits with training to help prevent overdose deaths.
"I'm proud to have secured federal investment in Beebe’s mobile units to help them meet the needs of Delaware’s most vulnerable, provide care, and save lives," says Senator Coons.
The delegation says since fiscal year 2022, they have secured the following through congressionally-directed spending:
- $680,000 to buy three new vehicles for Beebe's mobile health clinic
- $1,165,000 to establish Beebe's Community Harm Reduction Services project
- $1,500,000 to support the continued growth of the Graduate Medical Education program of Beebe Healthcare, which included the construction of a new facility in Long Neck.