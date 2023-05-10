DOVER, Del.- The General Assembly is considering a bill that would grant counties the authority to impose a fire protection fee. Supporters argue the bill is critical for the survival of Delaware's volunteer fire companies.
According to the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association (DVFA), fire departments in the state receive approximately 48 percent of their yearly budget from the state and the county, leaving the companies responsible for covering the remaining 52 percent.
DVFA President, and longtime Felton firefighter, Kenneth Ryder Jr., stressed that the current funding structure for fire departments is unsustainable.
"We appreciate every nickel, every dime, every dollar we get, but I am here to tell you - it's not enough," he said.
He further explained that many fire companies are trapped in a frustrating cycle of constantly searching for more money, instead of focusing on their core mission of serving the community.
"We've got to have a level steady income and not one that is going to fluctuate or be taken away from us, and we never know that from a year-to-year basis," said Ryder.
Brennon Fountain, Deputy Chief of Milford's Carlisle Fire Company, said House Bill 127 would allow departments to increase the number of paid firefighters.
"Having paid personnel to actually man the fire apparatus would allow us to be able to respond to calls in a timely manner and would keep everything on a consistent level in terms of our response time and being able to perform," said Fountain.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen expressed support for the bill, but with a condition of transparency regarding the allocation of funds by the counties and fire companies.
"If you are going to handle the taxpayers' dollars - and this is where it's coming from - you need to be upfront," said Christiansen.
HB127 does not set a minimum or maximum fee and would not require counties to impose one.
It would also mandate that all money collected from the fee be deposited in an account that is segregated from the county's general funds.
Additionally, the fee could be collected from properties that are otherwise exempt from taxation, unless the county provides an exemption from the fee.
HB127 is awaiting a full vote on the House floor before potentially heading to the Senate.