DOVER, Del.- Delaware lawmakers are considering a proposal to source certain prescription medications from Canada in an effort to make these essential drugs more affordable.
This as the rising cost of medications has become a significant burden for many.
"It's at the point where senior citizens can't even afford their medicines," said local resident Jerry Porter. "They have to choose between medicine and food, and that's totally wrong."
Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola (D-Newark) highlighted that this issue is not unique to Delaware but a nationwide concern. "Prescription drugs are more expensive in the United States than anywhere else in the world," Sokola stated.
He introduced a bill that would permit the state to import prescription drugs from Canada, where the same medications are significantly cheaper. "I know that some of the border states with Canada have had people go across the border to get prescription drugs, and they do that for one reason: to save money," he explained.
Many seniors have expressed support for the idea, even those not personally burdened by medication costs. "I'm fortunate that the military takes care of my medical needs, but for those who don't have that, it would be a great help," said James Wilson.
Despite some concerns about the quality and safety of drugs from outside the country, the proposal mandates FDA approval of all imported medications to ensure their quality and purity. "We have elements that would ensure the quality and purity are the same," Sokola assured.
The bill has been assigned to the Senate Executive Committee, but with less than two weeks left in the legislative session, Sokola is unsure if it will pass in time. He plans to reintroduce it in January if necessary.
If enacted, Delaware would become the tenth state to allow the importation of prescription drugs. Florida was the first.
A recent study by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services revealed that prices for all brand-name and generic drugs in the U.S. were nearly three times higher than prices in 33 comparison countries.