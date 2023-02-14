DOVER, Del.- Lawmakers are considering legislation that would make a new type of dog the face of the state.
Delaware typically chooses a new state dog each year. Senate Bill 37 would make rescue dogs, regardless of their breed, the official state canine in perpetuity.
A trip to the Little Creek dog park in Kent County was all it took to find rescue dog owners who have a special connection with their pups.
"People tend to want dogs that are purebreads," said Kathy Doyle. "But, if you get one that's a rescue and a mixed breed they can be a delightful surprise.
Kerstin, who lives in Dover, adopted her dog from Grass Roots Rescue in Milton. She says 'adopt don't shop' is a phrase for a reason.
"From my experience, having always rescued dogs whether it be from a foster or a shelter, that is connection is somehow a lot more."
Behavior enrichment coordinator at Brandywine Valley SPCA, Gracie, is also excited about the proposed changed.
"Rescue dogs represent the bond between a person and their dog regardless of the bread," she said. "I think people will be more open minded now especially when they come in and meet them and it's just that initial bond they feel."
The golden retriever may have met its match but there seems to be no hard feelings.
Not all states have an official state dog, but everyone on the Delmarva peninsula does. The state dog of Maryland is the Chesapeake Bay retriever and Virginia's is the American Foxhound.