Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately.
This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
The DOC will also provides temporary lodging during the 13-week Correctional Officer Training Academy for cadets who reside more than 75 miles from DOC’s Training Academy in Dover. The Delaware Department of Correction attracts significant numbers of Officer recruits from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.
“The Department of Correction’s ability to meet our public safety and reentry mission is driven by our success in recruiting and training committed and capable employees and supporting them through competitive pay, career advancement, and ongoing training,” Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. said. “If you are looking for a rewarding career take a closer look at our generous signing bonus, excellent benefits, paid training academy, promotional opportunities, specialized unit assignments, and a 25-year retirement for Officers. Now is your time to join Delaware’s largest law enforcement agency where you can contribute to public safety, support rehabilitation, and make our communities stronger.”
The $10,000 Correctional Officer signing bonus is the latest of several steps the DOC has taken to reduce vacancies that have driven up the use of overtime shifts across Delaware’s four prison facilities. It comes as the DOC meets the challenge of historic low unemployment and increased competition across industries, including from other law enforcement agencies in Delaware and across the region. The DOC has worked aggressively to reduce vacancies through several investments in recruitment and retention, including:
- Increasing the signing bonus for new Correctional Officers to $10,000 (up from $5,000).
- Increasing the Correctional officer pension to incentivize current Officers to continue their service beyond 20 years.
- Providing temporary lodging during the 13-week Correctional Officer training academy for cadets who reside more than 75 miles from DOC’s Training Academy in Dover.
- Streamlining the hiring and background review process to move successful Officer applicants more quickly to the training academy.
- Expanding recruitment through participation in local and regional job fairs, engaging with local colleges and universities, and attending community events to raise awareness of DOC hiring and meet potential applicants.
- Promoting DOC hiring through advertising and outreach, including billboard, radio, social media, and television advertising.
